Ryedale Folk Museum.

Set in more than six acres of land in the moorland village of Hutton-le-Hole, the museum tells the story of the people of the region.

Staff are currently seeking new volunteers for a range of roles.

Operations Manager, Hannah Highsted, said: “We are particularly interested in hearing from people who would like costumed roles around some of our 20 heritage buildings.

“The roles really help us to bring the site alive!”

The open day is being held between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday May 10.

People interested can visit Ryedale Folk Museum between those times to meet the team and some of the volunteers and find out more about the museum and the volunteer opportunities.

There’s no need to book – anyone interested can drop in as convenient throughout the day.

“We really rely on people who are passionate about preserving and sharing Ryedale’s heritage,” added Hannah.

“We think it’s a fantastic museum and such a unique space to work in.

"There are lots of ways for people to help.

"It might be by being a shop keeper in our 1950s village store, a Victorian school teacher or baker, or even sharing a passion for a particular craft through demonstrations.

“As well as being so vital to us, our volunteers tell us that it’s also incredibly rewarding from their perspective too.

Costumed interpretation isn’t everyone’s cup of tea though, so we’re encouraging people with a range of interests to come and meet us!” adds Hannah.

The museum re-opened for the season in March.

