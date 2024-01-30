Ryedale Folk Museum at Hutton-le-Hole.

Staff are inviting owners of these historic creatures to get in touch before the end of February if they have an example to loan to the museum, at Hutton-le-Hole, during 2024.

Museum Director Jennifer Smith said: “Mummified cats, as they’re known, hold a unique place in folklore and tradition.

“The term itself is slightly misleading – technically, these cats were dried out and concealed within buildings for protection, not mummified, but they’re really fascinating objects regardless.

"They functioned as a sort of curious talisman to ward off evil and safeguard our ancestors' homes from misfortune.”

The practice of concealing a dried cat to protect the home - from everything from natural and human disasters like fires to supernatural attack from witches or evil - took place across Britain and Europe from medieval times through, in some cases, to the Victorian era.

Ryedale Folk Museum has a collection rich in folklore and magic, including three rare ‘witch posts’ featuring protective marks, as well as a selection of 17th Century spell tokens or ‘sigils’ made by local 'wise women'.

These objects are set to form the basis of a new exhibition on magical thinking and folk beliefs to open at the museum in March.

“We’d really like to hear from anyone who has found a concealed cat in their property,” said Jennifer, “to help us to share the story of magical protection in these parts.

"Surprising though it may seem, concealing a dead cat within a home for protection wasn’t uncommon.

"Several examples have been found locally during house renovations.

"However, often the homeowners have chosen to return or re-conceal the cats to the place they were found.”

Staff at Ryedale Folk Museum are particularly keen to include an example of this mystical artefact from Yorkshire or the North of England.

“We are reaching out to the community in the hope of uncovering another fascinating piece of our local magical heritage,” added Jennifer.