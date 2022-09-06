Ryedale in top two Yorkshire districts for number of dogs up for adoption
While the UK is a very animal-loving nation, the cost of living crisis has forced owners to rehome their beloved pets – and Ryedale is the second-highest district in Yorkshire for the number of dogs available for adoption.
Ryedale has 234 dogs for adoption, with the Labrador Retriever the most common breed there, with 91 available.
According to data compiled by https://puppyhero.com/how-to-choose-the-right-dog-breed there are 55,629 people in Ryedale and 234 dogs available for adoption, giving a total of 42.06 dogs per 10,000 people.
The Cost of Living crisis means numbers are expected to rise further, but rescue centres don’t have the capacity to cope with this increase.
Amy Ockleford, a spokesperson for RSPCA, gave an insight into the state of dog rehoming – and what people can do to help.
"Sadly, we're seeing lots of animals coming into our care at the moment due to the rising cost of living, with owners having to make heartbreaking decisions to part with their pets as they struggle to pay household bills and feed their families,” she said.
"We're also seeing a lot of dogs come to us who have behavioural challenges due to being reared during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, which has left many with severe separation anxiety and lacking vital socialisation skills.
Read More
"We'd urge anyone who thinks they can commit to a dog - both time-wise and financially - to please consider taking on a rescue dog.
"Our centres are full of dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds, all of who are patiently waiting to find their perfect match.
"See all of the dogs in our care on Find A Pet.
"To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome more dogs in need during our busy summer months, please support our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign."
Doncaster came out the highest in Yorkshire, with a total of 1,358 dogs for adoption – or 43.42 per 10,000 people, with Cocker spaniels constituting the highest percentage of all breeds.
PuppyHero decided to investigate the UK areas with the most dogs available for adoption as September is Responsible Dog Ownership Month.