Ryedale residents encouraged to apply for second round of community grant scheme

The first round in June saw 25 applications for funding ranging from bowling club equipment, playing field upgrades and wellbeing projects to village hall upgrades.

Over the two rounds, there will be a total of £87,000 to award.

Any community-based organisation or group in the former Ryedale district can apply for up to £5,000 to help schemes that make a positive impact on community-owned or managed facilities.

Community groups in Ryedale are being encouraged to apply for the grants

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr David Chance, said: “We are looking to help organisations locally to the former Ryedale district area through this scheme.

"That could be through new play equipment or sports facilities or fitting out village halls.”

Applications will be considered for projects requiring capital funding, such as for buildings or equipment, or revenue funding projects, which include paying for training or staff.

Funding cannot be used for expenditure that takes place prior to grant approval, including planning fees and professional fees; existing running costs and salary costs; fundraising costs; previously funded projects; recoverable VAT; and political or religious activities.

Last year £212,000 was allocated to local schemes including youth groups, bowls clubs, and several village hall committees.

Groups can apply for up to £5,000 although the grant is capped at 25 per cent of the total project cost, so match funding must be in place. Schemes under £1,000 can apply for 100 per cent funding.

Applications for the second round of funding must be submitted by October 27 with decisions in December.

To apply log on to www.northyorks.gov.uk/rye-grants