Ryedale sisters aged eight and six swim more than 400 lengths to thank Scarborough Hospital children's ward

Beth and Kym Wilford, aged eight and six, from Ebberston, completed their challenge at Pickering pool and have raised more than £600, with Kym swimming an impressive 140 lengths and Beth swimming 256 lengths.

Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Beth and Kym.

"Over the last six months, the pair have both had to spend time on the ward.

Swimmers Beth and Kym Wilford.

Future challenges for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity include the Helvellyn Sunset Walk, the York 10k, Yorkshire Three Peaks and a Family One Peak Walk.

Anyone wishing to take up a challenge or fundraise for their local hospital can find out more on their website, email [email protected] or contact the charity on 01904 724521.