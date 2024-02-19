Ryedale Skate School receive public support to hand out free sessions to those hit by cost of living

Ryedale Skate School has been at the centre of random acts of kindness this week from members of the public.

The skate school has kindly and widely been supported by local residents of Norton and Malton and four members of the public have kindly funded lessons for children and families that are currently affected by the cost of living crisis to learn skateboarding and be more proactive in coming holidays.

The members of the public who have funded lessons for families struggling currently of living crisis have been named and some who wish to remain anonymous are in full support of the skate school and backing of trying to get the youth of the area to be more proactive and try different things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Swain, who runs the skate school, has also match funded the generous donations and in total donated another 16 places of the 32 that have been available for free.

He said: “I would personally like to name and commend these selfless and generous people who live in our community with the exception of one who wishes to remain anonymous I’d like to personally say a huge thank you to Jackie Leadley, Maureen Genders, Helen Roberts, Dawn Leppington Bown and others who wish to remain anonymous.

“It’s truly unbelievable that members of the public feel so strongly about this and want to see young people skateboarding and been proactive and using our wonderful facility we are lucky have on our doorsteps, it’s such a thoughtful and amazing act and it truly makes me proud to be from this area, there actions have really restored my faith in humanity and hopefully will inspire others to do nice deeds for the less fortunate.

"I’m really excited to these sessions and look forward to working with these newbies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad