Ryedale Special Families' state-of-the-art centre for disabled children receives £25,000 donation from Omaze

Ryedale Special Families (RSF), a charity founded by parents with disabled children, has received a £25,000 donation from entertainment company with a social purpose, Omaze, following its recent house draw in the area.

RSF is an independent charity that for over 25 years has been supporting children and young people from birth through to 25-years-old - with a wide range of disabilities and additional needs - including complex medical needs as well as physical and learning disabilities ranging from mild to severe.

Omaze was introduced to the charity by Kevin Hollinrake MP for Thirsk and Malton and the Shadow Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Omaze’s contribution has provided a vital final stage of funding to help the RSF make its new state-of-the-art centre (which it began building in 2023) operational, in order to provide a more accessible and complete service.

The donation from Omaze will fund the creation of two sensory rooms that will provide families with access to specialist equipment that is otherwise unavailable locally.

The charity offers support to the whole family, meaning all members can benefit – from the young person with the disability, to parents, carers, brothers, sisters and grandparents.

The key services on offer include practical support and advice for families, family activities as well as support and specialist social groups.

It also provides a flexible care service - that helps children and young people with disabilities develop independence and social skills, giving the family a break from 24-hour caring and supporting resilience to prevent a family breakdown.

The charity now supports over 400 families across Ryedale, North Yorkshire - that are coping with profound disabilities, complex health needs, long term illnesses, moderate learning disabilities, autistic spectrum disorders and a range of emotional and behavioural disorders

Caroline Shepherdson, Chair of Trustees, Ryedale Special Families said: "On behalf of the trustees, staff, and families of Ryedale Special Families, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Omaze for the generous donation of £25,000 towards the construction of our new building.

“Their support is key in helping us create a space that will better serve the families and children who rely on our services.

Kevin Hollinrake said: “Ryedale Special Families is a cornerstone of our community, providing vital support to hundreds of local families.

“This £25,000 donation from Omaze will ensure the charity can open its state-of-the-art centre, which will be transformative for so many children and their families in North Yorkshire.

“Having worked with them for many years, it's clear they have a lasting legacy in Ryedale and this donation is incredibly well deserved.”

Jo Pickard, Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is absolutely delighted we have been able to make a contribution to Ryedale Special Families, to help ensure that the amazing new space they are building will be able to provide the level of care that disabled children and their families desperately need in the area.

“I was honoured to visit the site where the new centre will be built, meeting the incredible team who are providing such a vital service.

"Omaze will continue to help more local causes in the areas where we host our house draws, wherever possible."

