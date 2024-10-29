Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre in Pickering set to celebrate 50th anniversary

Celebrating 50 years

Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre is set to celebrate its landmark 50th anniversary by hosting an open day on Wednesday, October 30.

The centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, is laying on a raft of free activities for the local community.

In the pool there will be swim lesson tasters (9-10am), family waterslide (10-11am, 12 noon-1pm), public swim (11am-12 noon) and aqua aerobics (1-2pm).

A number of group training sessions will take place in the gym in the afternoon, in addition to free access. These are upper body (2-2.30pm), lower body (3-3.30pm) and cardio (4-4.30pm)

In order to use the gym facilities, people must create an Everyone Active account via the Everyone Active website and watch the gym induction prior to visiting the centre.

Everyone Active will be raising money for its charity partner – Breast Cancer Now – on the day, with Halloween games and a cake stall also on offer.

People are advised to book activities in advance to avoid disappointment, call 01751 473351 for further information.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Peter Smith, said: “It is fantastic that Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre has served the local community for 50 years and we are so proud to have played our part in that.

“We hope our open day will encourage people of all ages, interests and abilities to come down and see the brilliant facilities we have on offer, allowing them the opportunity to improve their physical and mental health.”

North Yorkshire Council executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “As we mark five decades of the centre enabling the local community to be more active, we’re also celebrating the staff team that supports customers’ wellbeing every day, including colleagues who have been with the centre from day one.

“We are very proud of them and the service they have provided during the last 50 years.”