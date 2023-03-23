Rillington-based Jade was inspired to raise money for the charity after seeing up close the incredible work they do for cancer patients following her dad’s diagnosis with Hodgkins Lymphoma in September 2022.

“Sadly, cancer still has the ability to truly terrify anybody and when I found out my dad had been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma it was heart-breaking,” said Jade.

“Thankfully, it was found early enough and after four cycles of treatment and a month of recuperation he was able to return to work.

Jade Greenwell is set to jump out of a plane at 10,000ft.

“Throughout the time he was being treated, the support provided by Macmillan’s staff was incredible and I just wanted to say a massive thank you and give a little something back.

"I’ve always secretly wanted to do a parachute jump, but the prospect terrified me so it seemed like the best thing to do - a big jump for a big cause!”

The Greenwell family is well represented at Ellis Patents – with Jade’s mum and dad also working for the Rillington company, while both her sister and her

uncle have worked there in the past.

Danny Macfarlane, Ellis Patents managing director, said: “The Greenwells are a huge part of the Ellis family and have been for many years, and Jade’s dad coming back to work was a big cause for celebration for us all.

"We’ll definitely be keeping everything crossed that Jade’s jump goes well and raises a lot of money.”

Hodgkins Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that forms in the lymphatic system, which is a network of vessels and glands spread throughout the body.

“Cancer is a frightening thought for anyone, especially those who are diagnosed, however, there’s lots of support and treatments available,” said Jade.

“If you’re feeling unwell or are worried about anything that seems out of the ordinary – please phone your doctor.”

Visit: www.justgiving.com/page/jade-greenwell-1676659301742 to donate to Jade’s jump.

