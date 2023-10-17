Echo Vocal Ensemble.

Echo are an acclaimed vocal ensemble who have performed at many prestigious venues including Sadler’s Wells, the Queen Elizabeth Hall and live on BBC Radio 3.

Conductor Sarah Latto leads the ten singers of Echo as they celebrate the genius of William Byrd and Henry Purcell right through to contemporaries Roxanna Panufnik and James MacMillan.

It’s poignant that the concert is taking place at Birdsall House as the world premiere of Roxanna Panufnik’s composition, Babylonia, took place at the stately home last year as part of Ryedale Festival.

Lady Cara Willoughby

The stately home is usually only open for private events, such as weddings or concerts so this is also an opportunity for people to see inside the family home and to experience a brand-new concert in the historic ballroom.

Lady Cara Willoughby of Birdsall House said: “It has always been our intention to programme arts at Birdsall and so to see the house used for a concert from Echo Vocal Ensemble for the second time is wonderful.

"For fans of classical music, Echo really are a treat and it is a privilege to be the only Yorkshire venue hosting them this year.”

The concert takes place on Saturday November 25 at 7.30pm.

Pre-booking is essential.