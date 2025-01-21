Ryedale's Eden Camp to offer 'thrilling, spy-filled' family fun over February half-term
Packed with interactive activities, workshops, and a museum-wide Morse Code Trail from February 17 to 23, it’s set to be a week of fun and discovery at the modern history museum, designed to capture the imagination of budding agents of all ages.
Spy-themed highlights include
Spy Trail (Daily): Embark on a museum-wide Code Cracker Trail to uncover the thief behind the stolen tank plans.
Visitors can crack the code and claim a spy reward.
Invisible Ink Academy (Wednesday February 19): Learn to craft secret messages with invisible ink and simple ciphers.
Fingerprint Detectives (Thursday February 20): Dive into the fascinating world of forensic science, analysing fingerprints to solve mysteries.
Spy Plane Workshop (Friday February 21): Get creative designing your very own spy plane in a hands-on arts and crafts session.
Luke Hudman, Marketing Manager at Eden Camp, said: “We’re thrilled to offer a February half-term experience that combines history with hands-on fun.
"From crafting spy planes to decoding secret messages, there’s something for every child and family to enjoy.”
Visitors can also explore the museum’s 22 interactive huts, each bringing to life the stories of wartime Britain, from the home front to the front lines.
The museum’s immersive displays ensure that every visitor leaves with a deeper understanding of modern history.
New for 2025 is the refurbished Hut 8: Women at War, which conveys the stories of the Women’s Land Army, Women's Timber Corps and life in the factories.
Pre-book tickets online to enjoy family discounts and avoid queues.
Visiting https://edencamp.co.uk/ to book your tickets.
