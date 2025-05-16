Ryedale's Eden Camp visitor attraction to host Tank Week over May half-term

Tank Week is coming to Eden Camp.

Families and tank enthusiasts alike are in for an exciting experience this May half-term, as Eden Camp announces Tank Week.

From May 24 to June 1, the modern history museum is bringing history roaring back to life with a full week dedicated to the power, engineering, and legacy of some of the most iconic armoured vehicles in military history.

Tank Week invites visitors to witness the might of armoured warfare up close in a fully immersive programme of events, exhibitions, and interactive experiences - all set against the authentic backdrop of Eden Camp’s original WWII-era prisoner of war camp.

At the centre of the action will be the Sherman M50, a striking Cold War-era upgrade of the legendary WWII Sherman tank.

Visitors will get the rare chance to see this machine up close, learn about its unique role in 20th Century conflicts, and discover what made it one of the most recognisable tanks of its time.

Event highlights include:

Live tank demonstrations - watch restored vehicles in motion, hear their engines roar, and feel the raw power of armoured technology.

Engine Start-Ups & Walkarounds - experience the inner workings of classic tanks and chat with restoration experts about the challenges of keeping these machines in running order.

Tank talks - discover the four key elements that define a "tank" in an engaging talk led by Eden Camp’s knowledgeable team.

Interactive displays and exhibitions - explore hands-on exhibits, including models, uniforms, vehicle components, and wartime artefacts.

Family-friendly activities - take part in the Tank Trail and see if you can hunt down all of the shells and their sizes to crack the code to win a sweet treat from the shop.

Nick Hill, Museum Manager at Eden Camp, said: “Tank Week is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to get up close to some incredible pieces of military history, including the standout Sherman M50, and to truly feel what it was like to operate and maintain these beasts of steel.

"Whether you’re a lifelong tank enthusiast or visiting for the first time with family, you’ll walk away with a new appreciation for the machines and the people behind them.”

Visit https://edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/may-half-term-fun for more.