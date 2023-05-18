Ryedale's Nunnington Hall to host spectacular British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition

To celebrate the return of this prestigious exhibition, visitors can get closer to nature with organised activities for the whole family to participate in with the Nature at Nunnington event on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21.

The British Wildlife Photography Awards were established in 2009 and celebrate both the work of amateur and professional photographers.

Winning images are selected from thousands of entries in 15 categories, including a category for film and two junior categories, to encourage young people to connect with nature through photography.

Stags, by Richard Costin.

The exhibition showcases the best of our nature world and raises awareness about British biodiversity, species, and habitats.

The Nature at Nunnington event runs over two days, taking place on the lawn and riverbank.

Visitors can enjoy a day of nature inspired activities and crafts, including insect exploration, butterfly spotting, bird feeder making and river tours.

Organisations such as the North Yorkshire Bat Group and the Lion Learners will be attending, as well as some amazing creatures, including snakes, spiders and giant land snails.

Swan, by Virginia Grey.

Laura Kennedy, Experience & Programming Manager at Nunnington Hall, said: “As well as the fantastic exhibition to enjoy, we’re looking forward to welcoming to visitors to Nunnington to get hands on with nature.

"From bug hunting to bird box making, we have some fun activities to help kids kick start their nature adventure.

"We'll also be joined by educational team Lion Learners, who will be visiting to ask one very important question – will anyone be brave enough to hold a scary beast!

“From cockroaches to lizards, snakes to tarantulas, but will anybody rise to the challenge?

"The guys will be around all day sharing their animal knowledge and answering questions.”

The British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition of 100 images and videos, including winning and commended entries will be shown at Nunnington Hall until Sunday July 9.

Normal admission applies.

Nunnington Hall is open from 10.30am to 5pm.

The tea-room will also be open for drinks and snacks.

