Ryedale's Terrington Hall among the UK’s top prep schools, says society magazine Tatler
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Tatler Schools Guide considers parents’ and pupils’ questionnaires and sends assessors across the country to arrive at its definitive guide to the top prep and public schools in the UK.
Terrington Hall, which is near Malton and accepts children aged three to 13, is one of just nine prep schools in the North of England and in Scotland to make the grade.
Tatler’s judges praised Terrington Hall’s wide range of co-curricular clubs and activities, the house quizzes and competitions that meet pupils’ ‘thirst for knowledge,’ the ‘very tasty’ food on offer, as well as the children’s good manners.
Terrington Hall’s new Headmaster, Huw Thomas, is delighted to be included in the guide.
“I feel very lucky to have joined a community which has so much energy and enthusiasm,” he said.
"The first few days of term have absolutely embodied our ‘expanding horizons’ theme, which Tatler also highlighted.
"This applies inside and outside the classroom and reflects the staff’s dedication to finding innovative ways to engage the children.”
Tori Cadogan, Tatler’s Education Editor, said: “My countrywide team of brilliant researchers constantly alert me to the buzz among parents in their areas.”
Tatler notes: “Dining is family-style and across age groups and the tradition of thanking teachers has long been engrained [at Terrington Hall].
"There’s been a marked rise in applications, so make sure to put names down fast.”