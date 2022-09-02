Saint Catherine's 2023 calendar features stunning photos of Yorkshire coastline
Saint Catherine’s ever-popular calendar featuring photographs by local supporters is now on sale for 2023.
The calendar features images from all four seasons, showcasing the stunning area covered by Saint Catherine’s, which stretches from Whitby down to Bridlington and inland to Ryedale.
The pictures were chosen from hundreds submitted following an annual appeal from the charity for calendar photographs.
The calendars are priced at £5 each, plus £2 postage and packing, with all the profits going towards patient care.
They are available to buy in a number of ways:
in store at Saint Catherine’s charity shops online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop/ On the Saint Catherine’s eBay page at www.ebay.co.uk/str/saintcatherines By calling (01723) 378406 or emailing [email protected]
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area.
"We were inundated with stunning photographs once again and wish to thank everyone for sending them in to us.”