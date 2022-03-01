Saint Catherine’s appealing for shop volunteers in the Bridlington area
Saint Catherine’s charity shop in Bridlington is appealing for new volunteers to join its friendly team.
Saint Catherine’s charity shop in Bridlington is appealing for new volunteers to join its friendly team.
The shop, on Cross Street, is looking to welcome people who can spare a few hours a week to pitch in and help the charity raise essential funds to provide end-of-life care.
A spokesperson said: “Experience is not essential and training will be given.
“To find out more just call in during opening hours (Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm) and ask for shop manager Amy Ryan.
“Alternatively, you can contact Amy at the shop by calling 01262 606894.”