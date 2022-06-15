The event will take place on Sunday August 7, starting at 9.30am at Knavesmire Road in York.

It has been described as one of the country’s most beautiful city runs.

Since its launch in 2009, the event has also grown into one of Yorkshire’s most popular 10Ks.

Marie Couch and Aimee Millward promote the York 10K race.

The route starts and finishes close to York Racecourse, taking in some of the city’s most historic landmarks, including the ancient city walls, Clifford’s Tower and York Minster.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “This is a great chance to take part in an iconic running event and raise much-needed funds for your local hospice at the same time.

"It’s a beautiful course and because it’s fairly flat, it’s a perfect event to enter if you’re chasing a personal best.

“We ask that for this event you raise at least £30 for patient care at Saint Catherine’s.

"To help you with your fundraising we can provide you with a fundraising pack, sponsor forms, sweepstake sheet and any other support you may need.”

Saint Catherine’s has a limited number of places at a special price of £26 (normal entry is usually £31).

To book, email [email protected] or call the fundraising department on (01723) 378406.