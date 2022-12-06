Saint Catherine’s Festive Fundraiser this Sunday at North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough

Festive 5K is open to everyone and registration is free. The course is a double circuit round the lake at North Yorkshire Water Park.

The route is accessible to all and dogs are welcome on a lead.

People are invited to don their finest festive fancy dress or Christmas jumper and run, jog or walk the route.

The 2021 event

The event will coincide with a bumper Christmas market at the water park, with lots of stalls, food and drink on offer.

There is a reduced rate of £8 for any Festive 5K entrants who would like to ride the zipline.

Participants are asked to register in advance at https://www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/festive-5k/ and there is an option to make a donation or raise money in sponsorship.

Santa suits are on sale at their 12 charity shops across Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, Hunmanby, Bridlington and Driffield or you can buy one on the morning of the event.

Justine Greenwood and family

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “As the festive season approaches, we are inviting everyone to join us to have fun and help raise essential funds so we can continue to care for our patients and families 24/7, 365 days a year including Christmas Day.

“Our festive themes this year are ‘shop, celebrate and gather’, so there is something for everyone who would like to get involved and help us to help others.”

Supporter Justine Greenwood, of Seamer, who features in the hospice’s Christmas appeal, lost her husband James in March 2021 following a six-year battle with cancer.

James was just 38 years old when he passed away at the in-patient unit at Saint Catherine’s and Justine was 34.

Justine said: “The care was just amazing. The kids could come and go and his parents were able to see him, as well as his sisters. We were looked after as family. It made me feel like I could be the wife I wanted to be for James in his last few days.”

More details about the hospice’s Christmas programme can be found on social media and their website, with more still to be posted on the run up to Christmas.