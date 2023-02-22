Saint Catherine’s Hospice launches Make a Will Week across Yorkshire coast

Make a Will Week 2023 is happening from Monday April 17 to Friday April 21.

Participating solicitors have kindly offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £200 or £350 for a matching pair.

The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years for patient care.

Left to Right, Catherine McNeill (Thorpe & Co), Beth Worthy (Crombie Wilkinson), Ellie Fry (Saint Catherine’s) and Laura Carter (Pearsons & Ward).

Beth Worthy, associate solicitor at Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors, said: “I have taken part in the Make a Will scheme for several years as it’s a charity that means a lot to me personally.

“I am very grateful for the care and support Saint Catherine provides and feel proud to fundraise for such a wonderful charity, along with many of my colleagues who have taken part in and supported the scheme over the years.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who is taking part in Make a Will Week this year.

“It is an important date in our fundraising calendar and raises much-needed funds each year for patient care, which truly is appreciated. A special thank you to Thorpe & Co for sponsoring our information leaflet for this year’s event.”

Participating solicitors include Thorpe & Co in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey, Pinkney Grunwells in Scarborough, Whitby, Hunmanby and Bridlington, Colin Brown & Kidson in Whitby, and Crombie Wilkinson in Malton and Pickering.

Solicitors in Scarborough, Hunmanby, Filey, Whitby, Malton, Pickering, and Bridlington are taking bookings now, and the appointment must fall between April 17-21.

Mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.