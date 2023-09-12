Saint Catherine’s Hospice opens ‘charity shop with a difference’ in Scarborough

Saint Catherine’s has opened a ‘charity shop with a difference’ at the main site on Throxenby Lane, Scarborough.

Available at the new store, which is going to be known as ‘The Barn Boutique @ Saint Catherine’s’, will be high quality clothing, furniture, household items and more.

Jenny Rowan, Retail Operations Team Lead, said: “We’ve been collecting items for a while and we have some fantastic pieces.

"We’ve tried to make the shop more like a boutique – it’s a step away from the traditional charity shop feel.

"We’ve hand-picked the items to include designer and more luxury brands, and to include vintage and retro clothing as well.

"We’re also full to the brim with furniture, we’ve tried to create room sets – kitchen/living room/bedroom so people can envisage how it would look in their home.

"A lot of our items are really high quality, many still have the labels on.

"We’ve even had a brand new sofa donated.

"I’m such a fan of charity retail on three levels, you get to support a good cause, help the environment and stop items going to landfill.

"Every penny you spend in our shop will go directly to help fund the services Saint Catherine’s offers across North and East Yorkshire.

“Our twelve charity shops are a vital means of support for the hospice, bringing in £1.1m of much-needed funding each year.”

Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities at the new store is welcome to call into the hospice to chat to Jenny Rowan, email [email protected] or call 01723 351421.

The Barn Boutique is open Monday-Friday from 10am-4pm.

1 . Saint Catherine's Hospice Barn Boutique Organisers Rachel Philliskirk and Jenny Rowan celebrate the opening Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Saint Catherine's Hospice Barn Boutique Rachel Jameson-Firman with Snr Staff Nurse Fiona Marshall enjoying a browse Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Saint Catherine's Hospice Barn Boutique Debbie Hilton tends to the clothing Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales