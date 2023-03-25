News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
19 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
22 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Saint Catherine’s Hospice to hold recruitment event in Pickering

Saint Catherine’s Hospice will hold a recruitment event for Healthcare Assistants to join their Fast Track Home Care service.

By Louise Perrin
Published 25th Mar 2023, 07:30 GMT- 1 min read

The event will take place from 10am to 3.30pm at the Hungate Centre in Pickering on Tuesday, April 18.

Ray Baird, Chief Executive at Saint Catherine’s Hospice said: “We are excited to be expanding our Fast Track Home Care Service in Ryedale and this event is primarily aimed at recruiting healthcare assistants for our Fast Track Home Care service across the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Roles from this event will primarily be based locally in Pickering and the surrounding area of Ryedale, but please do come along and speak to our team about working across all of our region.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice will hold a recruitment event for Healthcare Assistants to join their Fast Track Home Care service
Saint Catherine’s Hospice will hold a recruitment event for Healthcare Assistants to join their Fast Track Home Care service
Saint Catherine’s Hospice will hold a recruitment event for Healthcare Assistants to join their Fast Track Home Care service
Most Popular

"Help us to care for people in their homes in your local area.”

Applications can be made on the day and short interviews will also be conducted during the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conditional job offers could also be made on the day (subject to checks and references).

Applicants are asked to have an NVQ level 2 health and social care qualification, or equivalent qualification with relevant care experience.

For more details, or if you are unable to attend the event but would still like to speak to someone, call 01723 351421 and ask for Staff and Volunteer Services, or email [email protected].

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in their hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All of their services are free of charge.

Read More
Saint Catherine's launches new Dip, Donate and Nominate fundraiser
PickeringSaint Catherine