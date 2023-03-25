The event will take place from 10am to 3.30pm at the Hungate Centre in Pickering on Tuesday, April 18.

Ray Baird, Chief Executive at Saint Catherine’s Hospice said: “We are excited to be expanding our Fast Track Home Care Service in Ryedale and this event is primarily aimed at recruiting healthcare assistants for our Fast Track Home Care service across the area.

“Roles from this event will primarily be based locally in Pickering and the surrounding area of Ryedale, but please do come along and speak to our team about working across all of our region.

"Help us to care for people in their homes in your local area.”

Applications can be made on the day and short interviews will also be conducted during the event.

Conditional job offers could also be made on the day (subject to checks and references).

Applicants are asked to have an NVQ level 2 health and social care qualification, or equivalent qualification with relevant care experience.

For more details, or if you are unable to attend the event but would still like to speak to someone, call 01723 351421 and ask for Staff and Volunteer Services, or email [email protected].

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in their hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends.

