Saint Catherine’s in Scarborough named the country’s first ‘Veteran Aware’ hospice

Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough has been awarded Veteran Aware status – making it the first hospice in the country to receive this accreditation.

By Louise Perrin
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 11:18am
Members of the Saint Catherine’s team, pictured left to right, are: Debbie King (IPU Senior Sister), Moira McCann (Specialist Palliative Care Social Worker), Michelle Muir (Clinical Director), Rob Webb (IT and Facilities Manager) and Tracy Calcraft (Fundraising and Marketing Director).
The hospice has been formally recognised as Veteran Aware by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), a group of NHS healthcare providers in England committed to providing the best standards of care for the Armed Forces community, based on the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve, or who have served, in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

The aim is to develop, share and drive the implementation of best practice that will improve armed forces veterans' care, while at the same time raising standards for everyone.

Saint Catherine’s identifies veterans as soon as they are referred or admitted as a patient to ensure they receive the right care and support.

The hospice has appointed Veteran Aware champions and has started reaching out to work with local armed forces organisations.

Michelle Muir, clinical director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled to be named as the country’s first Veteran Aware hospice and very proud to be recognised for our efforts by the VCHA.

“We have many staff and volunteers who are part of the armed forces family, so being Veteran Aware will ensure that they are supported and recognised too.”

Tony Armstrong, VCHA projects lead, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Michelle and her team to support Saint Catherine’s through this journey. I look forward to working with them to support the local veteran and armed forces community in the future.”

