Saint Catherine’s invites walkers to take on Scarborough Three Peaks challenge this June

Scarborough Three Peaks challenge take place in July.

Participants will start at Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, and trek 18K (around 11 miles) via Scarborough Castle, Oliver’s Mount and Jacob’s Mount and back to the hospice. It will take around six hours to complete.

There will be a team of Saint Catherine’s staff on the walk who will be guiding participants along the way.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We wanted to create a new event for our supporters, and with such a beautiful and varied route right on our doorstep, we thought the Scarborough Three Peaks would be ideal. We hope to see lots of supporters new and old on the day – and we will be there to cheer you on!”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registration for this event is £20, which will include refreshments on the route and a Saint Catherine’s T-shirt. Participants are asked to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

The event is being supported by Oliver’s on the Mount and the Harbour Bar, who are kindly providing refreshments for walkers along the route.