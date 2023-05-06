Saint Catherine’s invites walkers to take on Scarborough Three Peaks challenge this June

Scarborough Three Peaks Challenge will raise money for St Catherine's Hospice

Participants will start at Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Throxenby Lane and trek 18K (around 12 miles) via Scarborough Castle, Oliver’s Mount and Jacob’s Mount before returning the hospice.

A team of Saint Catherine’s staff will guide participants along the way.

Tom Thornton, Communications and Marketing at Saint Catherine’s, said: “The route is beautiful, you really do get to see the best of Scarborough on the day.

“The event was a huge success last year raising over £11,500 for patient care and we hope that people come together again to smash that total!”

Registration for the event is £20, which will include refreshments on the route at Harbour Bar, Oliver’s on the Mount and Falsgrave Leisure & Lodges – and a Saint Catherine’s T-shirt.

Participants are asked to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

To sign up visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/scarborough-three-peaks.