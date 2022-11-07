Saint Catherine's launches Christmas appeal for 2022 - and how you can enter Festive 5K
Saint Catherine’s has launched its Christmas appeal for 2022, with the main fundraising event being the Festive 5K.
The course is a double circuit round the lake at North Yorkshire Water Park.
The route is accessible to all and dogs are welcome on a lead.
People are welcome to don their finest festive fancy dress or Christmas jumper and run, jog or walk the route.
The event, which takes place on December 11, 10am start, will coincide with a bumper Christmas market at the water park, with lots of stalls, food and drink on offer.
There will also be a reduced rate of £8 for any Festive 5K entrants who would like to ride the zipline.
You should register in advance at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/festive-5k and there is an option to make a donation or raise money in sponsorship.
Santa suits will be on sale at our 12 charity shops across Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, Hunmanby, Bridlington and Driffield.
Gareth Davies, general manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the Festive 5K at the water park this year and we’re already looking forward to seeing everyone’s Christmas costumes as they run or walk around the lake.
“The event is guaranteed to get everyone into the Christmas spirit, but more importantly will raise awareness and funds for a great local charity.”
Supporter Justine Greenwood, of Seamer, who features in the hospice’s Christmas appeal, lost her husband James in March 2021 following a six-year battle with cancer.
James was just 38 when he passed away at the in-patient unit at Saint Catherine’s and Justine was 34.
Justine said: “The care was just amazing.
"The kids could come and go and his parents were able to see him, as well as his sisters.
"We were looked after as family.
"It made me feel like I could be the wife I wanted to be for James in his last few days.”
Other festive fundraisers for Saint Catherine’s include:
Carols by Candlelight – Wednesday 14 December, 6pm, St Mary’s Parish Church, Scarborough.Christmas cards and calendars – on sale in their 12 charity shops and online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop/Virtual gifts – buy the gift of care this Christmas www.saintcatherines.org.uk/virtual-gifts/Christmas appeal is on its way by post to regular supporters.