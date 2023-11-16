Saint Catherine’s launches Christmas appeal for 2023 – and how you can help by attending two free events

Saint Catherine’s has launched its Christmas appeal for 2023, featuring two marquee events, their Christmas Light Switch On and Christmas Extravaganza.

George ‘Doug’ Shaw with Healthcare Assistant Lynn Lunn

The free-to-attend events will be held over the first weekend of December at the main hospice site on Throxenby Lane.

On Friday, December 1, from 5-7pm, the Christmas lights will be switched on with storytelling from Joe Coates, carols from The Staxton Singers, a selection of stalls and the chance to have Supper With Santa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, December 2, from 10am–3pm, Saint Catherine’s will host a Christmas Extravaganza with over 50 stalls and entertainment.

There will be a huge variety of things to do on the day, with everything from Santa’s grotto and live animals to food and drink, choir performances and even appearances from some of Christmas’ most-loved characters.

George ‘Doug’ Shaw, who features in the hospice’s Christmas Appeal, was a patient at Saint Catherine’s earlier this year for treatment on his rectal cancer.

He said: “I was admitted to Saint Catherine’s in May this year to help with the management of my rectal cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was in the care of the wonderful team there before I was able to go to St Bernadette’s Nursing Home.

“I cannot thank all of the team at Saint Catherine’s enough for the incredible care I received while I was in their hands.

"It was a pleasure to be in their care and I made genuine friends while I was there.”