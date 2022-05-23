Saint Catherine's launches fundraising trek for 2023 - see which beautiful part of Europe you can visit

The hospice is inviting supporters to join them for the trip of a lifetime to the Albanian Alps from September 24 to 29, 2023.

A trek information evening will be held on Tuesday June 7 from 6pm to 8pm at Scarborough Rugby Club upstairs in the Qdos suite.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at the hospice, said: "We would love to be able to tell you more about this exciting adventure and please feel free to bring your friends and family along too.

You can visit the Albanian Alps as part of the 2023 Saint Catherine's fundraising trip.

“There will be representatives from Saint Catherine’s who will be on hand to give a presentation, talk through the itinerary and answer any questions.

"It’s your chance to find out more information about this once in a lifetime trip.”

Albania is a country with unspoiled landscapes and a traditional way of life.

This little-visited corner of Europe offers both astonishing beauty and wonderful hospitality.

The spectacular mountains are virtually impenetrable apart from a series of high passes that link remote communities to the outside world.

Following some ancient paths, you will hike in the south west of Montenegro and encounter some breath-taking landscapes.

The cost to secure your place is £325 and you will need to raise £2,445 in sponsorship.

Fundraising tips, event support, materials and event marketing assistance can all be provided by the team at Saint Catherine’s.