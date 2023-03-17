Dip, donate and nominate - and take the plunge to help Saint Catherine's.

The hospice has launched a brand new fundraiser to help support patients and their loved ones across North and East Yorkshire, helping ensure they can receive the best end-of-life care free of charge.

The idea is simple – just dip in the sea (or any cold water) for eight seconds, donate £8 for patient care and nominate friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

Tom Thornton, communications assistant at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really excited about this new challenge and hope that people will take the plunge and join us this April.

“We are asking that you donate £8 - or more if you can - as it costs £8,000 every single day for us to provide our care to patients and their loved ones.

"We couldn’t do what we do without the help and support of our amazing community.

"Have fun and happy dipping!”

Anyone taking part is encouraged to post about it on social media, tag friends and tag Saint Catherine’s so the hospice team can see and share your efforts. You can also use the hashtag #SCHdipanddonate too.

Full details can be found at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/dip-donate-and-nominate/ and visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/dip-and-donate to make a donation.

The event has been planned with safety as a priority and participants should visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/terms/ to read the cold water safety advice before taking part.

