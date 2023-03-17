News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
38 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
2 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
3 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
14 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned

Saint Catherine's launches new Dip, Donate and Nominate fundraiser

Saint Catherine’s is encouraging supporters to ‘Dip, Donate and Nominate’ and take the plunge for a good cause this April.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:09 GMT
Dip, donate and nominate - and take the plunge to help Saint Catherine's.
Dip, donate and nominate - and take the plunge to help Saint Catherine's.
Dip, donate and nominate - and take the plunge to help Saint Catherine's.

The hospice has launched a brand new fundraiser to help support patients and their loved ones across North and East Yorkshire, helping ensure they can receive the best end-of-life care free of charge.

The idea is simple – just dip in the sea (or any cold water) for eight seconds, donate £8 for patient care and nominate friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Thornton, communications assistant at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really excited about this new challenge and hope that people will take the plunge and join us this April.

Most Popular

“We are asking that you donate £8 - or more if you can - as it costs £8,000 every single day for us to provide our care to patients and their loved ones.

"We couldn’t do what we do without the help and support of our amazing community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Have fun and happy dipping!”

Anyone taking part is encouraged to post about it on social media, tag friends and tag Saint Catherine’s so the hospice team can see and share your efforts. You can also use the hashtag #SCHdipanddonate too.

Full details can be found at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/dip-donate-and-nominate/ and visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/dip-and-donate to make a donation.

The event has been planned with safety as a priority and participants should visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/terms/ to read the cold water safety advice before taking part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more, or speak to a member of the fundraising team, call (01723) 378406.

Saint CatherineNorthEast Yorkshire