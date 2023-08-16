Saint Catherine's launches Scarborough sunset walk - here's how you can take part

The event will be held on Sunday September 24 and will feature a 10km route from the Sea Life Centre car park to Scarborough Spa and back to maximise views of the sunset.

The fundraising event is now in its 15th year and has raised thousands of pounds over the years for patient care at the hospice and in the community.

The Harbour Bar in Sandside will be supporting the walk again this year by providing free refreshments and a welcome stop-off at the halfway point.

Sunset walkers in Scarborough.

This year’s walk is in partnership with The Rainbow Centre and Andy’s Man Club.

Registrations are through Saint Catherine’s’ website, but supporters can choose to raise funds for one of the two other local charities.

Richard Barwick, Fundraising and Marketing Manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “The Sunrise Walk is such a special event and is a real highlight in our fundraising calendar.

"We can’t wait to see supporters new and old and enjoy the walk together.

Walkers enjoying their stroll as the sun sets.

“Whether you want to remember a loved one, take part as a team challenge, or simply if you’ve never seen a Scarborough sunset before, there are so many reasons to take part – and you will be helping to make a real difference to our patients and their families.”

Go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/sunset-walk to find out more and sign up online.