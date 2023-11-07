Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you provide care to family, friends or loved ones over the age of 18 with a life limiting illness and need some time to focus on yourself, you can give Saint Catherine’s a call.

They understand that carers need care too.

Whether you just need some space, a rest, a haircut or lunch with a friend, they are here to provide personalised care and support from expertly trained staff.

Their care workers can spend a pre-agreed time with the person you care for so you can take a break while reassured that those you care for are safe and supported with personalised care.

Michelle Muir, Clinical Services Director and Deputy Chief Executive at Saint Catherine’s, said: “At Saint Catherine’s we are continuously looking for improvements and new ideas to meet the needs of our communities.

“Following feedback from patients, their carers and loved ones, we are proud to announce the launch of our Caring for Carers – Sitting and Support Service.

"The service will be there for people who need time for themselves to do activities that most of us take for granted, such as having a haircut or a coffee with a friend.

“Our carers are expertly trained and will happily be there for the person you care for whilst you can take some time for yourself.”

What Saint Catherine’s will do

- Carry out an initial assessment to establish the patient’s needs

- Agree visits in advance so that you can take full advantage of your time

- Their best to meet the patient’s social and activity needs

- Prepare simple meals and snacks, including reheating prepared meals and assisting with feeding where appropriate

- Contact an appropriate healthcare professional if nursing or medical attention is needed during their visit

If you are delayed, they will call your nominated friend or family member and remain with the patient for as long as possible (additional charges may apply)

What Saint Catherine’s can’t do

- Remain in the home with the patient if anyone smokes while they are there

- Administer medication

- Carry out housework, household or cooking duties