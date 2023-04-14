Saint Catherine’s launches Sow the Seeds of Care appeal to help fund patient care in Scarborough

The appeal focuses on the planting of wildflowers, that come with the free appeal pack, as a symbol of the donations made in return growing the care that Saint Catherine’s provides.

All the donations received will enable Saint Catherine’s to continue to grow the services they provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring in the appeal is Chris Gadsden, who has been a volunteer gardener at Saint Catherine’s for the last 11 years.

Saint Catherine's Hospice has launched a new appeal

Chris shared her story on volunteering and how donations from this appeal will help the hospice to provide care, free of charge, to patients and their loved ones.

Ms Gadsden said: “We have a fantastic team who come in every week, rain or shine, to look after the lovely gardens that we are fortunate to have at the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all feel happy to be making a difference in this way and it’s wonderful when we get feedback from patients about how much they enjoy the gardens.”

The appeal has been mailed out to regular supporters – anyone who has not received a pack and would like to get involved can email [email protected], order online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/sow-the-seeds-pack or pick one up at any of the 12 Saint Catherine’s charity shops.

Chris Gadsden

Tracy Calcraft, Fundraising and Marketing Director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “This Winter has been particularly challenging for everyone, personally and professionally, with the cost-of-living crisis affecting us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, as we move into Spring, we would be most grateful if you choose to support your local hospice with the Sow the Seeds of Care appeal. On behalf of everyone at Saint Catherine’s, thank you so much for your support – it is truly appreciated.”

By supporting the Sunflower Memories Appeal, you will be helping to ensure that patients and their loved ones can receive the most outstanding care – at the time when they need it the most.

To make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/sow-the-seeds-of-care.

You can also donate over the phone by calling (01723) 378406 or send a cheque, payable to Saint Catherine’s Hospice Trust, to: Sow the Seeds of Care Appeal, Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, YO12 5RE.

Advertisement Hide Ad