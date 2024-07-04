Saint Catherine’s launches Sunrise Walk 2024 with stunning Scarborough seafront route
The event, on Sunday September 29, will feature a six-mile route from the Sea Life Centre car park to the Spa Complex and back to maximise views of the sunrise.
The much-loved fundraising event is now in its 16th year and has raised more than half a million pounds over the years for patient care at the hospice.
The Harbour Bar in Sandside has kindly supported the event from the very start and will do so again this year, providing free refreshments and a welcome stop-off at the halfway point.
Anna Jackson, head of income generation at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Sunrise Walk. It is such a special event and is a real highlight in our fundraising calendar.
“Whether you want to remember a loved one, take part as a team challenge, or simply get your walking boots on for a good cause, there are so many reasons to take part – and you will be helping to make a real difference to our patients and their families.”
To find out more and sign up online, go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/sunrise-walk-2024/. Registration costs £15 for an adult which includes a T-shirt and £5 for those aged 16 and under.
If you are unable to register online, call 01723 378 406 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.