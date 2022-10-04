Saint Catherine's offers to replace 2023 calendars after numbering error found
Saint Catherine’s is offering to replace supporters’ 2023 calendars after a numbering error was found.
By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:48 am
Unfortunately, two dates were duplicated in the months of March and July.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “If you’ve bought a calendar online, you will automatically be sent a new one.
"If you bought one at one of our charity shops, or elsewhere, you can exchange it at one of our 12 shops.
“All the calendars now on should be the correct version and we apologise for any inconvenience.”