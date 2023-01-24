Saint Catherine's, Scarborough Mates and Yorkshire Air Ambulance share in Anglo American £42,000 cash pot

Every January, the team working on Anglo American’s Woodsmith Project are asked to vote for their favourite local charity, with the three most popular picked as the beneficiaries for the year.

The charity pot accumulates every day based on safety and environmental performance and meeting project milestones, with almost £140,000 being distributed to local charities over the last three years.

Susan Stephenson from Saint Catherine’s Hospice, said: “This is a huge amount of money for us that will make such a big difference to those people who need our support at the most difficult times in their life.”

Tracy Calcraft from Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Rob Scott and Judy Woodroffe from Scarborough Mates with their £14,091 donation from Anglo American.

Iain Hale, Founder and Trustee of Scarborough Mates – a men’s shed group which helps residents alleviate social isolation – said: “We’re so grateful for this funding.

"It was so much more than we expected and means we’ll be able to do so much more for those that we help avoid social isolation.”

The Scarborough-based charity moved to a new state-of-the-art site on Londesborough Road in 2021 thanks to a donation of £10,000 from the Sirius Minerals Foundation – and Mr Hale said at the time that for many, the group was a lifeline, and the move was only made possible after receiving the substantial cash donation.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been a Great Days beneficiary for three years running, receiving more than £55,000 from the initiative.

Fundraising Manager Linda Stead said: “The Woodsmith Project team can be incredibly proud every time they see one of our yellow helicopters in the air.

"This is a fantastic amount of money to receive and has helped, and continues to help, so many people when they need it.

Tom McCulley, Crop Nutrients CEO, said: “It was great to meet our 2022 charities and hear about all the great work our funding is going to support.