Saint Catherine’s to host Barbecue and Beats at Flavours Bistro, Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Aug 2024, 13:54 BST
Saint Catherine’s is inviting people to save the date for a plate!

Join them for a sizzling Feast for the Ears at Flavours Bistro, as they host a musical afternoon barbecue to tantalise the tastebuds, accompanied by live music fromsingers Callum Marshall and Devan Kellett, and harpist John Dalton.

The Flavours Barbecue, to be held from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday September 14, will be the second themed event at the bistro, located at the main hospice site on Throxenby Lane.

It promises a perfect blend of food prepared by chef Jon Smith with an array of musical talent.

Flavours Bistro at St Catherine's Hospice.

Tickets for the event are £20 per person – call the Fundraising Department on (01723) 378406 or from Flavours Bistro.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in its hospice for adults with a life-limiting illness, and to their

families, carers and friends.

Its doctors, nurses, therapists, counsellors and social workers are there to ensure that life is maximised.

