Saint Catherine's to host open day in Scarborough as part of ruby anniversary

Saint Catherine’s Hospice is thrilled to announce a special Open Day is to take place, as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations

The charity is building on 40 years of care by looking ahead to the future with exciting new services and community outreach initiatives.

Explore the newly-developed respite wing and interact with Saint Catherine’s innovative mobile hubs, designed to extend the charity’s support beyond the hospice walls and into the community.

The open day, on Wednesday April 30 at the hospice on Throxenby Lane, offers an opportunity to learn how Saint Catherine’s is expanding its offerings to meet the changing needs of its patients and their families.

Saint Catherine's is hosting an open day.

There are two sessions, from 10am to 2pm or 4pm to 7pm.

This is a unique opportunity for community members alike to see the positive changes at Saint Catherine’s and hear first-hand from its dedicated team.

Guests will enjoy guided tours and informative sessions.

CEO Ray Baird said: “Saint Catherine’s has always been about more than just end-of-life care.

"We are committed to supporting people in our community through every stage of life, and these new services are an important part of that mission.”

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in its hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends.

Its doctors, nurses, therapists, counsellors and social workers are there to ensure that life is maximised.

They are trained specialists in palliative care who take a unique ‘whole person’ view of every individual, their life and their loved ones and work with them to enhance their health and wellbeing.