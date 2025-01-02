Saint Catherine’s to open second shop, in Whitby's Baxtergate
The shop will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday January 7, at 10 am, marking a significant milestone as part of its 40th Ruby anniversary celebrations.
To celebrate this occasion, the first 40 customers through the door will receive an exclusive 10% off their purchases, paying tribute to 40 years of care and support for our community.
The new shop will offer an exciting range of pre-loved treasures, including clothing, homewares, jewellery, and more, with all proceeds supporting the vital services Saint Catherine’s provides to patients and families in need.
Retail Area Manager Mark Mount-Sanderson said: “We are excited to expand our presence in Whitby and look forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to our second shop.
“This new location is a testament to the incredible support from our community, which allows us to continue providing exceptional care to those who need it most.”