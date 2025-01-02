Saint Catherine’s to open second shop, in Whitby's Baxtergate

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 16:43 GMT
Saint Catherine's is to open a new shop in the heart of Whitby.
Saint Catherine’s is thrilled to announce the opening of its second shop, in Whitby, on Baxtergate.

The shop will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday January 7, at 10 am, marking a significant milestone as part of its 40th Ruby anniversary celebrations.

To celebrate this occasion, the first 40 customers through the door will receive an exclusive 10% off their purchases, paying tribute to 40 years of care and support for our community.

The new shop will offer an exciting range of pre-loved treasures, including clothing, homewares, jewellery, and more, with all proceeds supporting the vital services Saint Catherine’s provides to patients and families in need.

Retail Area Manager Mark Mount-Sanderson said: “We are excited to expand our presence in Whitby and look forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to our second shop.

“This new location is a testament to the incredible support from our community, which allows us to continue providing exceptional care to those who need it most.”

