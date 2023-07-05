Saint Cecelia's celebrate 75 years of the NHS with presents for Yorkshire hospitals, GPs and ambulance workers

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is delivering more than 60 Botham’s hampers to hospitals in Scarborough, Whitby, Malton and Bridlington, to 10 local GP surgeries and to Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s stations in the area to mark the milestone.

It is the care group’s way of thanking local NHS partners for the excellent support it enjoys from them when delivering care to its communities on the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale.

Saint Cecilia’s Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “Ever since we began as a single care home in 1989 right through to today, we have enjoyed amazing support from our NHS partners here in Scarborough and over the years we could not have delivered care to many thousands of people without that help.

Saint Cecilia’s Managing Director Mike Padgham presenting a hamper to Zoe Jennings, Matron for A & E.

“Whether it is our network of GPs who are always so helpful and supportive to our care and nursing homes, the ambulances that respond to our calls and of course the hospitals that we work with so closely, we could not be more grateful.

“I think it was clear to the public just how vital that partnership is during the Covid-19 pandemic though we have always known the value of us all working together to provide care.

“Through this gesture, we wish our local NHS network a very happy 75th anniversary, we thank them for everything they do and look forward to maintaining our very special relationship for the next 75 years and beyond.”

Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser, York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “Simply saying thank you to staff is lovely enough, but a hamper is amazing and very generous. The staff work relentlessly and all for their patients, so a donation of a hamper to wards and departments is very much appreciated and will no doubt make break time that bit more enjoyable!”

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has six local centres: a nursing home, two care homes and a day care centre in Scarborough, a care home in Pickering and a nursing home in Whitby.