Saint Cecilia’s and Dementia Forward join forces to boost dementia awareness and support in Scarborough

The 2024 Dementia Awareness Walk

Family-run care provider Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has teamed up with leading local charity Dementia Forward to strengthen dementia awareness and support across Scarborough.

Together, the two organisations have already launched key initiatives:

Community & Cake – a weekly brain health and information café at The Lounge in Saint Cecilia’s, Eastfield, every Thursday from 1pm to 3pm.

Scarborough Hub Club – a welcoming support group held every Monday from 10am to 3pm at St Mark’s Church Hall, Newby.

Both initiatives provide practical advice, companionship, and community for those living with dementia and their families – with Saint Cecilia’s Care Group providing venues and ongoing support to ensure these projects thrive.

Looking ahead, the partnership will host a Dementia Awareness Walk on Saturday 6th September at South Cliff Gardens. Registration begins at 10.30am at The Hive, followed by music and refreshments. Those who cannot take part in the walk are warmly encouraged to join the social event from 11.30am.

In a landmark development, the organisations are also planning a major Dementia Conference in Scarborough in 2026. This event will bring together people with lived experience, carers, healthcare professionals, and researchers to share insights, inspire action, and build stronger networks of support across the region.

Mike Padgham from Saint Cecilia’s added: "As a care provider with many years of experience supporting people living with dementia, we are proud to be playing a central role in this partnership.

“By opening up our facilities and working hand in hand with Dementia Forward, we want to make Scarborough a leader in dementia awareness and support.

“From weekly drop-ins to a major conference, our message is clear – no one should face dementia alone, and together we can create a truly dementia-inclusive community.”

Jill Quinn, CEO of Dementia Forward, added: “This is about working together to put Scarborough firmly on the map as a dementia-aware community.

“Whether it’s through a friendly chat over cake, a community walk, or a large-scale conference, we want to break down stigma, increase understanding, and ensure nobody faces dementia alone.”

For further information on any of these services or for dementia support, please call the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592.