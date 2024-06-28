Saint Cecilia's celebrate 35 years by buying afternoon tea for people who make their community a better place

Picture shows, from left to right: Saint Cecilia’s Group Support Manager, Anne Brand with Trish Davis, owner of Daisy Tea Rooms in Scalby and Steph Harbron, Registered Manager at Saint Cecilia’s Care Home in Scarborough.

A North Yorkshire care provider is saying a huge ‘thank you’ to the communities that have supported it for 35 years.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is to throw afternoon teas across the areas it provides care and needs your help to decide who attends…

Three afternoon teas will be held, in Scarborough on July 17, Pickering on July 18 and Whitby on July 19.

At each event 35 afternoon teas will be served to people in each of those areas who help to make their local community a better place to live.

And the care group is looking for nominations to make up that number.

Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman Mike Padgham said: “To mark our 35th anniversary, we wanted the local communities that have supported us so wonderfully over those years to be part of our celebrations.

“So we want your nominations of who should join us for afternoon tea as we say a huge ‘thank you’ to those communities.

“It is 35 years since we first bought Saint Cecilia’s Care Home on Stepney Road in Scarborough to care for just nine people.

“We now have six centres, spread across Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby, providing residential and nursing care for 137 people and day care for many more, and employing more than 200 staff. But we couldn’t have done any of it without the amazing support of people in those areas.”

Saint Cecilia’s is looking for some unsung heroes, of any age, who help their local community but who don’t get the recognition they deserve.

It could be someone who helps a local group, someone who has done something special for their community, a kind neighbour, a tireless volunteer who always puts others before themselves or someone who is just there when they are needed, a friend to their local community.

They want to hear your nominations to join them for the afternoon tea parties, to be held at the Daisy Team Room in Scarborough, Botham’s Tea Room in Pickering and Botham’s of Skinner Street, Whitby on July 17, 18 and 19 respectively, from 3pm.

To nominate a local hero contact Anne Brand, Group Support Manager, on 01723 502412 or via [email protected].