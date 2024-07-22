Saint Cecilia’s says ‘thank you’ for 35 years with afternoon tea for Scarborough community groups

St Cecilias invites local people for a special afternoon tea at Daisy Tea Rooms pic Richard Ponter

Community groups and charities from across Scarborough gathered to enjoy afternoon tea in the sun as a Scarborough care group said ‘thank you’ for 35 years.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is marking its 35th anniversary by throwing afternoon tea celebrations across the areas where it provides care.

The first event was held at Daisy Tea Rooms in Scalby where Saint Cecilia’s was joined by some special individuals who had been nominated via the Scarborough News for the work they do to help the community.

Saint Cecilia’s Group Support Manager, Anne Brand, said the afternoon had been a great success: “It was a lovely event and a real pleasure to be able to welcome so many organisations, all of whom do fantastic work supporting the Scarborough community in many different ways.

“A fitting way for Saint Cecilia’s to say, ‘thank you’ to Scarborough which has supported us so wonderfully over the past 35 years.”

One of those attending was Kimmie Avison, CEO of the Gallows Close Centre.

She said: “We were very grateful to Saint Cecilia’s for the invitation, and it was really nice to be recognised for the work that we do.

“Afternoon tea was delicious, and it was a pleasure to meet people from other organisations and to hear about them.”

Guests joining Saint Cecilia’s included representatives from the Women’s Wellbeing Club Scarborough, Scarborough Dial A Ride, the Sparks project, Carers Plus Yorkshire, Keep Scarborough Tidy, Scarborough Athletic FC,

Dementia Forward, Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors and the Gallows Close Centre.

Saint Cecilia’s is planning to host similar afternoon teas in Pickering and Whitby, later in the summer.

It is 35 years since Saint Cecilia’s bought a care home on Stepney Road in Scarborough to care for just nine people.

It now has six centres, spread across Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby, providing residential and nursing care for 137 people, day care for many more, and employing more than 200 staff.