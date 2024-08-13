Saint Cecilia’s says ‘thank you’ for 35 years with afternoon teas for the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care provider is celebrating its 35th anniversary by saying a huge ‘thank you’ to the communities of Pickering and Whitby that have supported it.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is to throw afternoon teas in both towns and is looking for some special individuals to join them.

The teas will be held at Botham’s tea rooms in Pickering on Wednesday August 28 and in Whitby the next day, on Thursday August 29.

At each event, 35 afternoon teas will be served to people in each of those areas who help to make their local community a better place to live.

St Cecilia's invites local people for a special afternoon tea at Daisy Tea Rooms.They are now doing the same in Pickering and Whitby.

The care group is looking for nominations to enjoy the day.

Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman Mike Padgham said: “We couldn’t have provided care these past 35 years without the local communities that have supported us so wonderfully and so we want them to be part of our celebrations.

“We want your nominations of who should join us for afternoon tea as we say a huge ‘thank you’ to Pickering and Whitby for that support.

“It is 35 years since we first bought Saint Cecilia’s Care Home on Stepney Road in Scarborough to care for just nine people.

“We now have six centres, including Alba Rose care home in Pickering and Jubilee House nursing home in Whitby.

“Overall, across Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby, we provide residential and nursing care for 137 people and day care for many more and employ more than 200 staff.

"But we couldn’t have done any of it without the amazing support of people in those areas.”

Saint Cecilia’s is looking for some unsung heroes, of any age, who help their local community in Pickering or Whitby but who don’t get the recognition they deserve.

It could be someone who helps a local group, someone who has done something special for their community, a kind neighbour, a tireless volunteer who always puts others before themselves or someone who is just there when they are needed, a friend to their local community.

A very successful afternoon tea was held in Scarborough last month, to honour some unsung heroes there.

To nominate a local hero please contact Anne Brand, Group Support Manager, via [email protected] or on 01723 502412.

Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.