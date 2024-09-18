Saint Cecilia’s to reward staff with glittering awards night in Scarborough

Award winners at last year's event

A North Yorkshire care provider will thank its hard-working staff by hosting an awards night in their honour next month as it also marks its 35th anniversary.

Final preparations are under way for what will be Saint Cecilia’s Care Group’s second awards night, on October 25.

The company will present eight awards during an evening of fun and entertainment at the Crown Spa Hotel in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Television presenter and former politician Ed Balls will be the special guest and the compere for the evening will be ‘Big’ Ian Donaghy.

There will be a delicious three-course dinner and dancing as well as the presentation of the awards.

Executive Chairman Mike Padgham said: “This being our 35th anniversary adds an extra shine to our awards this year and we are all looking forward to the evening.

“It has been another busy, challenging and exciting year for Saint Cecilia’s and the event will be our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the wonderful staff we have and to reward their tireless efforts with the awards and an evening to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a fantastic event last year and look forward to another memorable night on the 25th.”

The awards to be presented will be: Saint Cecilia’s Values Award; Inspirational Care Worker of the Year; Saint Cecilia’s Emerging Talent; Team Leader of the Year; Nurse of the Year Award; Support Services Worker of the Year Award; Leadership Award and Unsung Hero Award.

Saint Cecilia’s is celebrating 35 years of providing award-winning care.

The group began with just one care home in 1989 providing care to nine residents. Now it has six centres, providing residential and nursing care for 137 people and day care for many more, and employing more than 200 staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of those centres has been celebrating the anniversary by hosting parties for their residents and day care visitors and their family and friends.

Saint Cecilia’s has also hosted three afternoon teas – in Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby – to thank the local community in each area for its support over those 35 years.

Mr Padgham said: “We are very proud to have been providing care for 35 years, but we couldn’t have done it without the amazing support of the people we care for and their families and friends and of the local communities that it has been our privilege to serve.

“So, as we mark 35 years it was important that they were front and centre in our celebrations and that we said thank you for being with us on the journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Padgham said many things had changed in the 35 years he has been delivering care.

“People are living longer, and that is a good thing. The demand for care and the complexity of that care has grown, whilst governments have failed to keep pace with either. That has left the sector facing challenges. But we will keep moving Saint Cecilia’s forward to meet those changing needs, and we look forward to the next 35 years!”

The care group has Saint Cecilia’s Care Home, Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home and Normanby House Care Home in Scarborough, Jubilee House Nursing Home in Whitby and Alba Rose Care Home in Pickering. The company also has a daycare centre in Eastfield, Scarborough.