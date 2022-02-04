Sale of land at Cayton, near Scarborough, will see new development of 96 homes

A residential development site on the village's Church Lane has been sold to the UK’s largest housebuilder, Barratt Developments plc - and the first homes could be available this summer.

Carter Jonas, acting on behalf of private landowners, was instructed to sell the development site with the benefit of outline planning permission, with Barratt selected as the preferred developer to pursue reserved matters.

The 9.48 acre site has planning consent for 96 homes, offering a mixture of terraced, semi-detached and detached homes of a range of sizes and styles.

An aerial view of Church Lane, Cayton, near Scarborough.

The new development will be called St John’s View, with its range of homes built under the David Wilson Homes brand.

Steven Soper, Associate in Carter Jonas’ Leeds office, said: “The coastal village of Cayton is just three miles south of Scarborough.

"With the popular Cayton Bay within walking distance and a good range of local amenities, it is the ideal location for a new community.”

Peter Morris, Development Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said acquisition of the Church Lane site in Cayton would help bring "a variety of much-needed new homes" to the region.

"We’re eager to start construction and begin speaking to local prospective homeowners about the properties available," he added.