SALT donation helps to create cosy new reading areas at Lindhead School, Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:39 BST
Rosemary Forrest ,teacher Jenny Flinton and Marilyn Willis with pupils pic Richard PonterRosemary Forrest ,teacher Jenny Flinton and Marilyn Willis with pupils pic Richard Ponter
Children and staff from Lindhead School in Scarborough were delighted to receive funds from local charity ‘Scarborough and Locals Together (SALT)’ to create new cosy reading areas for each classroom.

The money received from SALT has gone towards furniture, books, shelves and soft furnishings, designed to create an area where children will enjoy choosing books and reading together.

The reading areas are part of a larger project at Lindhead school, which has been prioritising the teaching of early reading over the last couple of years.

As well as creating new reading areas in each classroom, the school has also bid for funding to help with the redesigning of the school's central library and to provide new resources and books.

Rosemary Forrest, teacher Jenny Flinton, teacher Joanne Hartley and Marilyn Willis with pupils pic Richard PonterRosemary Forrest, teacher Jenny Flinton, teacher Joanne Hartley and Marilyn Willis with pupils pic Richard Ponter
Lindhead has also been working with the Yorkshire Endeavour English Hub, whose role is to work in partnership with schools to ensure that children across the region become confident readers.

This work started at Lindhead with the introduction of a brand-new phonics and early reading scheme for all pupils, which has seen reading engagement and progress significantly improve, and this work will continue as the school focuses on transforming the culture of reading throughout the school and encouraging 'reading for pleasure'.

Headteacher Simon England said: “We are incredibly grateful for the kind contribution from Scarborough and Locals Together, which has kick-started this phase of our improving reading project.

“It was a pleasure to welcome representatives from SALT and show them just what we have been able to do with their help.”

