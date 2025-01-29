Saltmoore luxury retreat in Sandsend, near Whitby, set to open Beach House

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jan 2025
Room at The Beach House, Saltmoore in Sandsend.
Room at The Beach House, Saltmoore in Sandsend.
Following its successful launch in November 2024, nature-based retreat Saltmoore is set to open The Beach House on Saturday 1 February.

The Beach House features its own reception and an elegant bar, along with 29 bedrooms just a stone’s throw from the already-open Saltmoore House.

Designed by Sapin Studio, the interiors are inspired by the sea and the natural beauty of the surrounding woodlands, creating a serene, coastal retreat.

The new rooms offer laidback luxury accommodation for families and couples alike as well as welcoming four-legged friends.

The Coastal Classic Balcony bedrooms extend views out to the local woodland while Coastal Classic Outdoor Bath rooms include private outdoor terraces and tubs.

Following this addition to its inventory, Saltmoore comprises two brand new hotels with a total of 72 bedrooms, a state-of-the-art spa with treatment journeys by Wildsmith Skin, and a variety of F&B outlets overseen by Head Chef Adam Maddock and Chef Consultant Tommy Banks.

