Fred Brown created the image in front of the Spa Pavilion where the event is to be held

Mr Brown said 'I was surprised to read that Scarborough hadn't had an official Pride for over 10 years and I thought it would be great to do a piece.'

A spokesperson for Scarborough Pride said: “It is great to see the local community getting excited ahead of Pride and wanting to get involved.”

Scarborough Pride takes place on September 30 2023.