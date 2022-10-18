News you can trust since 1882
Sand artist creates image on South Bay beach in support of Scarborough Pride

Sand artist Fred Brown converted South Bay beach into a canvas in support of Scarborough Pride.

By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 1:30pm
Fred Brown created the image in front of the Spa Pavilion where the event is to be held
Mr Brown said 'I was surprised to read that Scarborough hadn't had an official Pride for over 10 years and I thought it would be great to do a piece.'

A spokesperson for Scarborough Pride said: “It is great to see the local community getting excited ahead of Pride and wanting to get involved.”

Scarborough Pride takes place on September 30 2023.

To find out how you can get involved visit www.ScarboroughPride.co.uk.

