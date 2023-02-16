Diners’ Choice Award lists celebrate the best restaurants in the country – with three of the 10 highest rated North Yorkshire restaurants in and around Whitby and the Esk Valley.

OpenTable compiles more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants and results are organised by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat, each based solely on the reviews of the public who visit these restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eskdale, on Castleton’s Station Road, was among the best in North Yorkshire, being rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars out of five and 102 reviews.

Estbek House Hotel in Sandsend has been nominated for a top Seafood award. picture: Richard Ponter

The Inn on the Moor at Goathland was another inclusion, also being rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 47 reviews while another establishment gaining an ‘excellent’ was Sandsend’s Estbek House, which had 4.7 stars and 372 reviews.