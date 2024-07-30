Sandside Cafe at Sandsend, near Whitby, thrilled to win Best Cafe in East Yorkshire award

The team from the Sandside Cafe at Sandsend with their Best Cafe in East Yorkshire award.

A popular cafe at Sandsend has scooped an award for the Best Cafe in East Yorkshire, in the Yorkshire Retail Business Awards 2024.

The Sandside Cafe in the picturesque seaside village was taken over by the Hodgson family two years ago – and delighted owners Alison and Paul Hodgson said winning the award so soon was a position they never thought they’d be in.

Alison said: “We’re continuing what the previous owners did.

"It’s a family thing with two of my four daughters working here and we’re doing very well for footfall.

"We speak to our customers – customer relations is very important – and it seems to be a ‘pilgrimage’ place.

"A lot of people used to come with their grandparents and now they’re bringing their children and grandchildren – it does seem to be a pilgrimage for a lot of people.

"Some people come twice a week in from West Yorkshire and Newcastle, go for a walk along the beach to Whitby and back, and drive back home.”

A post on their Facebook page read: “We just want to thank everyone who voted for us, supported us, those who continue to support us and of course, the amazing staff – we couldn’t have done it without you.

"Congratulations to all the other award winners and thank you for a lovely evening.”

The annual awards are organised by England’s Business Awards, with the finals due to take place in Birmingham in November.