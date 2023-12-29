'Sandy' the baby seal rescued by Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary as residents raise concern for the mammal

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary have come to the rescue of a young seal pup after receiving multiple concerned phone calls regarding the mammal.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary have come to the rescue of a young seal pup, 'Sandy' after receiving multiple concerned phone calls regarding the mammal.

On Thursday, December 28, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) received various phone calls regarding a young seal pup against the sea wall in Sandsend.

After receiving pictures of the baby, it was clear that it needed help as it looked like it had started moulting, was too thin and exhausted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WWS does not have long term facilities to look after seals so they contacted the BDMLR whonfortunately they weren't able to attend and because the tide was coming in fast, they dashed down to help.

The seal was feisty on rescue but the WWS team managed to carry out the rescue and took it back to their centre.

The WWS team named the seal Sandy and said he appears to be a strong seal who has just not been coping in the wild on his own and needs to put on more weight, so they are optimistic about his chances.

WWS then went about finding a sanctuary that would be able to help the seal on a longer term basis and were lucky that Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary & Wildlife Centre, between Grimsby and Skegness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two volunteers carefully drove Sandy down to his new home, a round 300 mile trip.

Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary also received £200 from WWS as a thank you, helped by donations sent to the Whitby sanctuary by those who saw the story on social media.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary help save various animals up and down the Yorkshire coast.