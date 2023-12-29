'Sandy' the baby seal rescued by Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary as residents raise concern for the mammal
On Thursday, December 28, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) received various phone calls regarding a young seal pup against the sea wall in Sandsend.
After receiving pictures of the baby, it was clear that it needed help as it looked like it had started moulting, was too thin and exhausted.
WWS does not have long term facilities to look after seals so they contacted the BDMLR whonfortunately they weren't able to attend and because the tide was coming in fast, they dashed down to help.
The seal was feisty on rescue but the WWS team managed to carry out the rescue and took it back to their centre.
The WWS team named the seal Sandy and said he appears to be a strong seal who has just not been coping in the wild on his own and needs to put on more weight, so they are optimistic about his chances.
WWS then went about finding a sanctuary that would be able to help the seal on a longer term basis and were lucky that Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary & Wildlife Centre, between Grimsby and Skegness.
Two volunteers carefully drove Sandy down to his new home, a round 300 mile trip.
Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary also received £200 from WWS as a thank you, helped by donations sent to the Whitby sanctuary by those who saw the story on social media.
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary help save various animals up and down the Yorkshire coast.
If you’d like to donate to their cause, you can do so here.